Previous
Photo 4554
Month of Hearts #18
I'm a sucker for heart graffiti! I found this in Vernazza, Italy.
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
5
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
View this month »
4554
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
16th June 2024 10:20am
Tags
monthofhearts
Vincent
ace
well spotted!
February 18th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool looking heart.
February 18th, 2025
Kate
ace
You are finding quite a variety of hearts
February 18th, 2025
Jo
ace
What a lot of lovely hearts you’ve managed to find
February 18th, 2025
Michelle
Cool find
February 18th, 2025
