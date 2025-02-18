Previous
Month of Hearts #18 by kwind
Month of Hearts #18

I'm a sucker for heart graffiti! I found this in Vernazza, Italy.
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Vincent ace
well spotted!
February 18th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool looking heart.
February 18th, 2025  
Kate ace
You are finding quite a variety of hearts
February 18th, 2025  
Jo ace
What a lot of lovely hearts you’ve managed to find
February 18th, 2025  
Michelle
Cool find
February 18th, 2025  
