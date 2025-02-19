Previous
Month of Hearts #19 by kwind
Photo 4555

Month of Hearts #19

I found this gorgeous heart themed ceiling in a chateau in France last March.
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1247% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact