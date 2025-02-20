Sign up
Photo 4556
Month of Hearts #20
Here I am inside an illuminated heart (my husband took the photo) we found in Budapest this December.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
KWind
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4556
Tags
monthofhearts
Joan Robillard
Lovely
February 20th, 2025
Diana
What a fabulous find and shot, perfect for your love filled calendar.
February 20th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Great find and a fantastic shot!
February 20th, 2025
Barb
Marvelous photo!
February 20th, 2025
Michelle
Lovely happy capture
February 20th, 2025
Mags
You are so adorable!
February 20th, 2025
