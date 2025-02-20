Previous
Month of Hearts #20 by kwind
Photo 4556

Month of Hearts #20

Here I am inside an illuminated heart (my husband took the photo) we found in Budapest this December.
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1248% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 20th, 2025  
Diana ace
What a fabulous find and shot, perfect for your love filled calendar.
February 20th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Great find and a fantastic shot!
February 20th, 2025  
Barb ace
Marvelous photo!
February 20th, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely happy capture
February 20th, 2025  
Mags ace
You are so adorable!
February 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact