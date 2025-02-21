Previous
Day 8- Friday, March 15 Nantes and Saumur-226 by kwind
Photo 4557

Day 8- Friday, March 15 Nantes and Saumur-226

We toured a museum in Nantes, France and found this heart.
KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Jo ace
Beautiful you are Ann expert heart finder!
February 21st, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Love Saumur, great town. Super heart spotting!
February 21st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful - well spotted !
February 21st, 2025  
Mags ace
Very lovely spot and capture.
February 21st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful…
February 21st, 2025  
