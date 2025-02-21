Sign up
Photo 4557
Day 8- Friday, March 15 Nantes and Saumur-226
We toured a museum in Nantes, France and found this heart.
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
5
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Tags
monthofhearts
Jo
ace
Beautiful you are Ann expert heart finder!
February 21st, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Love Saumur, great town. Super heart spotting!
February 21st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful - well spotted !
February 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
Very lovely spot and capture.
February 21st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful…
February 21st, 2025
