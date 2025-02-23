Sign up
Previous
Photo 4559
Month of Hearts #23
A heart lock that I found in Colmar, France. I just used it for a photo and didn't apply it to a bridge.
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
7
3
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4993
photos
325
followers
140
following
1249% complete
4552
4553
4554
4555
4556
4557
4558
4559
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
11th October 2024 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely find and much better to have kept it for your ever expanding collection.
February 23rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful little love lock!
February 23rd, 2025
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Creative
February 23rd, 2025
Kate
ace
I like your composition and dof
February 23rd, 2025
narayani
ace
Lovely image
February 23rd, 2025
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous photo too, good that you took it home with you.
February 23rd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Love this one! Great image!
February 23rd, 2025
