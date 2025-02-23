Previous
Month of Hearts #23 by kwind
Month of Hearts #23

A heart lock that I found in Colmar, France. I just used it for a photo and didn't apply it to a bridge.
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely find and much better to have kept it for your ever expanding collection.
February 23rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful little love lock!
February 23rd, 2025  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Creative
February 23rd, 2025  
Kate ace
I like your composition and dof
February 23rd, 2025  
narayani ace
Lovely image
February 23rd, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous photo too, good that you took it home with you.
February 23rd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Love this one! Great image!
February 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
