Previous
Photo 4560
Month of Hearts #24
My friend gave me a bag of heart shaped pasta for my birthday (in June)!! I actually forgot about it until the other day so I cooked some last night to show you.
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
8
4
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1249% complete
View this month »
4560
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
23rd February 2025 3:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
monthofhearts
Michelle
How unusual
February 24th, 2025
Jo
ace
Different. I have never seen this shape before
February 24th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Fun...:)...Love the heart-shaped pasta
February 24th, 2025
Nigel Rogers
ace
Neat shapes
February 24th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
What a great gift to recognize your love of hearts! I’ve never seen this pasta in the stores!
February 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
Neat capture and pasta!
February 24th, 2025
Barb
ace
So unique and a perfect gift to complement your collection of hearts! Have never seen this anywhere...
February 24th, 2025
Diana
ace
I hope they tasted as good as they look :-)
February 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
