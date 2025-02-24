Previous
Month of Hearts #24 by kwind
Month of Hearts #24

My friend gave me a bag of heart shaped pasta for my birthday (in June)!! I actually forgot about it until the other day so I cooked some last night to show you.
24th February 2025

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.


Michelle
How unusual
February 24th, 2025  
Jo ace
Different. I have never seen this shape before
February 24th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Fun...:)...Love the heart-shaped pasta
February 24th, 2025  
Nigel Rogers ace
Neat shapes
February 24th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
What a great gift to recognize your love of hearts! I’ve never seen this pasta in the stores!
February 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
Neat capture and pasta!
February 24th, 2025  
Barb ace
So unique and a perfect gift to complement your collection of hearts! Have never seen this anywhere...
February 24th, 2025  
Diana ace
I hope they tasted as good as they look :-)
February 24th, 2025  
