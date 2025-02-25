Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4561
Month of Hearts #25
So many hearts in Colmar!!
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
7
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4995
photos
326
followers
140
following
1249% complete
View this month »
4554
4555
4556
4557
4558
4559
4560
4561
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
11th October 2024 6:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
monthofhearts
Christine Sztukowski
ace
This one made me smile big
February 25th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so lovely.
February 25th, 2025
Fisher Family
Beautiful - this almost looks like a LEGO house!
Ian
February 25th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
OMG! How absolutely adorable!!! Someone actually lives there? Or is it a shop?
February 25th, 2025
Barb
ace
Delightful find!
February 25th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Paradise for you 💕
February 25th, 2025
Michelle
Lovely capture of this pretty building
February 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Ian