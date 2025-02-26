Previous
Month of Hearts #26 by kwind
Photo 4562

Month of Hearts #26

A heart gift from a friend.
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Jo ace
Beautiful light and shade
February 26th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Beautifully shot
February 26th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet.
February 26th, 2025  
Dixie Goode ace
This is such a lovely photo.
February 26th, 2025  
Barb ace
Pretty pov!
February 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Brilliant
February 26th, 2025  
