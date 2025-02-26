Sign up
Previous
Photo 4562
Month of Hearts #26
A heart gift from a friend.
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
6
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4562
Views
22
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
24th February 2025 6:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
monthofhearts
Jo
ace
Beautiful light and shade
February 26th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Beautifully shot
February 26th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet.
February 26th, 2025
Dixie Goode
ace
This is such a lovely photo.
February 26th, 2025
Barb
ace
Pretty pov!
February 26th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Brilliant
February 26th, 2025
