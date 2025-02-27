Sign up
Previous
Photo 4563
Month of Hearts #27
Peanut butter heart cookie = yum!
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
5
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4997
photos
329
followers
140
following
1250% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
24th February 2025 11:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
monthofhearts
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
February 27th, 2025
Jo
ace
Looks delicious
February 27th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
oh wow Yummy
February 27th, 2025
Karen
ace
Wonderful capture - a delight in every sense of the word!
February 27th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks really good.
February 27th, 2025
