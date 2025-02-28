Previous
Month of Hearts #28 by kwind
My husband wrote our initials on the wall of a ruin bar in Budapest this past December. I must clarify that writing on the walls was allowed and encouraged.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
That is so cool. Love it.
February 28th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Glad you clarified that LOL!! That is very sweet
February 28th, 2025  
