Photo 4564
Month of Hearts #28
My husband wrote our initials on the wall of a ruin bar in Budapest this past December. I must clarify that writing on the walls was allowed and encouraged.
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
2
2
KWind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
monthofhearts
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
That is so cool. Love it.
February 28th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Glad you clarified that LOL!! That is very sweet
February 28th, 2025
