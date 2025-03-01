Previous
Month of Hearts by kwind
Month of Hearts

My 11th year of hearts is done! It's crazy how time passes!!
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1250% complete

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks great. I loved looking at your month of hearts pictures.
March 1st, 2025  
Jo ace
Amazing the differing places you found the heart shapes
March 1st, 2025  
