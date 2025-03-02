Previous
Happy Birthday by kwind
Happy Birthday

I hosted a belated birthday party for my 76 year old aunt today. My mom made this most amazing cake to celebrate! Four layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate whipped cream icing and decorated with strawberries. It was beyond delicious!!
KWind

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
March 3rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Wow! Beautiful cake and still life!
March 3rd, 2025  
Jane Pittenger ace
Perfect setting to show it off. Sounds yummy
March 3rd, 2025  
