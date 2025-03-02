Sign up
Previous
Photo 4566
Happy Birthday
I hosted a belated birthday party for my 76 year old aunt today. My mom made this most amazing cake to celebrate! Four layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate whipped cream icing and decorated with strawberries. It was beyond delicious!!
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
3
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
2nd March 2025 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
March 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Wow! Beautiful cake and still life!
March 3rd, 2025
Jane Pittenger
ace
Perfect setting to show it off. Sounds yummy
March 3rd, 2025
