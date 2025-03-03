Sign up
Photo 4567
Beach Buddies
I spotted these two relaxing in the sunshine this afternoon!
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 4th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How sweet - discussing their day !!
March 4th, 2025
Kathy
ace
Wonderful. They look like two old men sitting on a bench chatting.
March 4th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a great capture.
March 4th, 2025
