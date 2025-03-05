Sign up
Previous
Photo 4569
Pressure Washing
We got new cameras for our security system and I was spying on my husband while I was out of town for a few hours. He spent 5.5 hours pressure washing the driveway and patio on this beautiful day.
5th March 2025
5th Mar 25
3
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5003
photos
329
followers
140
following
1251% complete
View this month »
4562
4563
4564
4565
4566
4567
4568
4569
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
5th March 2025 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Stellar capture
March 6th, 2025
Kathy
ace
Does he hire out? Need a trip to the southeast?
March 6th, 2025
Diane
ace
I hope he took a few breaks and admired that view.
March 6th, 2025
