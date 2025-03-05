Previous
Pressure Washing by kwind
Pressure Washing

We got new cameras for our security system and I was spying on my husband while I was out of town for a few hours. He spent 5.5 hours pressure washing the driveway and patio on this beautiful day.
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

gloria jones ace
Stellar capture
March 6th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Does he hire out? Need a trip to the southeast?
March 6th, 2025  
Diane ace
I hope he took a few breaks and admired that view.
March 6th, 2025  
