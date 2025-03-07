Previous
Eagle convention by kwind
Eagle convention

Another photo from February when I was focusing on heart image.

I had seen a few eagles flying nearby and went upstairs so I could get a better view of the beach. I was shocked to see five of the giant birds hanging out together.
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

KWind

kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Yao RL ace
wow, so many of them.
March 8th, 2025  
