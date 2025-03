Family Heirloom

Another February shot I wanted to share...



My grandfather's 1933 nickel slot machine. When I was a kid we'd play on this thing in my grandparents basement. My Dad inherited it years ago and it's been in his garage forever, broken. Last month, my husband decided it was time to fix it. It took him HOURS but he got it done! It's old, loud and the most it pays out is $2 but it's great fun and takes me back to my grandparent's musty basement and makes me think of them. I quite love it!!