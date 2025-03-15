Previous
Windy by kwind
Photo 4579

Windy

It was rather stormy today and this small fishing boat passed by the house. I can't even imagine being on that boat!! Scary!
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1254% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
That is scary!
March 15th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
My husband is a sailing instructor. He has been out in some poor conditions at times. Scares me! Usually he will call it a “pub day” and go over theory instead. Wise move! Good pics.
March 15th, 2025  
Brigette ace
👀 very scary 🫣
March 15th, 2025  
narayani ace
The colour of the sky!!
March 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact