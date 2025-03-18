Sign up
Photo 4582
Photo 4582
Daisies
A filler from last week while at our cabin. That’s our little bunky in the background.
18th March 2025
18th Mar 25
1
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5016
photos
332
followers
140
following
1255% complete
4575
4576
4577
4578
4579
4580
4581
4582
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
13th March 2025 2:15pm
narayani
ace
Lovely perspective and composition
March 19th, 2025
