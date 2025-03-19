Previous
Good Morning by kwind
Good Morning

19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful looking sky.
March 20th, 2025  
Thom Mitchell ace
Beautiful! I like how you have a very thin water layer at the bottom. This violates the “rule of thirds,” but this is an effective violation!
March 20th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 20th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
I like it
March 20th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful sunrise.
March 20th, 2025  
Barb ace
A dramatic beginning to your day!
March 20th, 2025  
