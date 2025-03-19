Sign up
Photo 4583
Good Morning
19th March 2025
19th Mar 25
6
4
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5017
photos
332
followers
140
following
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
20th March 2025 7:43am
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful looking sky.
March 20th, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
Beautiful! I like how you have a very thin water layer at the bottom. This violates the “rule of thirds,” but this is an effective violation!
March 20th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 20th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
I like it
March 20th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful sunrise.
March 20th, 2025
Barb
ace
A dramatic beginning to your day!
March 20th, 2025
