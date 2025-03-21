Previous
Coast Guard by kwind
Coast Guard

The Coast Guard just passed by!
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Pat
Beautiful scenery. The red boat adds a little magic to those lovely blues.
March 22nd, 2025  
L. H. ace
Wow! May I ask roughly what region you live in?
March 22nd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
A classic scene!
March 22nd, 2025  
KWind ace
@prettycheeses We live on the east side of Vancouver Island. The mountains in the background are on the mainland north of Vancouver.
March 22nd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Magnificent
March 22nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful scenic view with the snow clad mountains in the distance and the boat with its hint of red attracting one's attention ! fav
March 22nd, 2025  
