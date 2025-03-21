Sign up
Previous
Photo 4585
Coast Guard
The Coast Guard just passed by!
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
6
5
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
22nd March 2025 12:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Pat
Beautiful scenery. The red boat adds a little magic to those lovely blues.
March 22nd, 2025
L. H.
ace
Wow! May I ask roughly what region you live in?
March 22nd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
A classic scene!
March 22nd, 2025
KWind
ace
@prettycheeses
We live on the east side of Vancouver Island. The mountains in the background are on the mainland north of Vancouver.
March 22nd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Magnificent
March 22nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful scenic view with the snow clad mountains in the distance and the boat with its hint of red attracting one's attention ! fav
March 22nd, 2025
