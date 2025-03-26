Previous
Bordeaux by kwind
Bordeaux

We took a 2 hour train from Paris to Bordeaux this morning and then went walking for 4.5 hours.
KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Beverley
Beautiful to see Bordeaux again… gorgeous capture.
March 26th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Amazing
March 26th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Wonderful fav
March 26th, 2025  
Karen
Love the medieval building in the background, and the beautiful square with shops and cafes.
March 26th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
Beautiful street scene.
March 26th, 2025  
