Previous
Photo 4590
Bordeaux
We took a 2 hour train from Paris to Bordeaux this morning and then went walking for 4.5 hours.
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
5
5
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5024
photos
333
followers
140
following
1257% complete
View this month »
4583
4584
4585
4586
4587
4588
4589
4590
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
26th March 2025 1:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Beautiful to see Bordeaux again… gorgeous capture.
March 26th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Amazing
March 26th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful fav
March 26th, 2025
Karen
ace
Love the medieval building in the background, and the beautiful square with shops and cafes.
March 26th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful street scene.
March 26th, 2025
