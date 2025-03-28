Sign up
Previous
Photo 4592
La Roque-Gageac
We walked through the beautiful grounds of Marqueyssac Gardens to a viewpoint of the adorable village of La Roque-Gageac today!
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
2
4
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5026
photos
333
followers
140
following
1258% complete
4585
4586
4587
4588
4589
4590
4591
4592
Views
22
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
28th March 2025 12:43pm
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful view
March 28th, 2025
carol white
ace
A lovely view. Fav 😊
March 28th, 2025
