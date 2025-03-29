Previous
Gouffre de Padirac by kwind
Gouffre de Padirac

We did something super cool today... went underground 103m, took a boat ride and saw the most amazing caverns full of limestone formations.

Here's a link to the place: https://www.gouffre-de-padirac.com/en/home
KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Margaret Brown ace
Amazing but not for me!
March 29th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
This is amazing thanks for the link
March 29th, 2025  
Neil ace
Wow, amazing, fantastic shot
March 29th, 2025  
carol white ace
Amazing capture. Fav 😊
March 29th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Amazing Place and photo👍😊
March 29th, 2025  
Chrissie ace
Awesome
March 29th, 2025  
haskar ace
Amazing place and shot.
March 29th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Wowee- what a place, what a shot!
March 29th, 2025  
