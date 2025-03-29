Sign up
Photo 4593
Gouffre de Padirac
We did something super cool today... went underground 103m, took a boat ride and saw the most amazing caverns full of limestone formations.
Here's a link to the place:
https://www.gouffre-de-padirac.com/en/home
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
8
7
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5027
photos
333
followers
140
following
Views
18
Comments
8
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
29th March 2025 9:37am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Margaret Brown
ace
Amazing but not for me!
March 29th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
This is amazing thanks for the link
March 29th, 2025
Neil
ace
Wow, amazing, fantastic shot
March 29th, 2025
carol white
ace
Amazing capture. Fav 😊
March 29th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Amazing Place and photo👍😊
March 29th, 2025
Chrissie
ace
Awesome
March 29th, 2025
haskar
ace
Amazing place and shot.
March 29th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Wowee- what a place, what a shot!
March 29th, 2025
