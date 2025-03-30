Sign up
Previous
Photo 4594
Carcassonne
Today we explored the fortified medieval village of Carcassonne! It was quite extraordinary. Just outside the ramparts was a cemetary!
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
2
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5028
photos
333
followers
140
following
1258% complete
View this month »
4587
4588
4589
4590
4591
4592
4593
4594
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
30th March 2025 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jacqueline
ace
Wonderful place to visit especially the old town. Enjoy!
March 30th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Oh wow, I didn't know it was a real place! I have a board game of this name! Amazing
March 30th, 2025
