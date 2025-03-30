Previous
Today we explored the fortified medieval village of Carcassonne! It was quite extraordinary. Just outside the ramparts was a cemetary!
KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Jacqueline ace
Wonderful place to visit especially the old town. Enjoy!
March 30th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Oh wow, I didn't know it was a real place! I have a board game of this name! Amazing
March 30th, 2025  
