Photo 4595
Maison Carree Temple
Today we visited Nimes, France which is known for its Roman ruins. We walked by the Maison Carrée Temple and admired it's beautifully detailed columns.
31st March 2025
31st Mar 25
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4588
4589
4590
4591
4592
4593
4594
4595
Views
19
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
31st March 2025 9:01am
Joan Robillard
ace
Great pov
March 31st, 2025
