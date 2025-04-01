Sign up
Previous
Photo 4596
Avignon Selfie
We spent the entire day wandering through Avignon! We stumbled upon an antique yard sale in one of the little squares. I couldn’t resist doing a selfie in the mirror!
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
2
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
1st April 2025 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
Innovative selfie! Sounds as though you're having a marvelous time!
April 1st, 2025
Dianne
ace
A fun image
April 1st, 2025
