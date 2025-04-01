Previous
Avignon Selfie by kwind
Avignon Selfie

We spent the entire day wandering through Avignon! We stumbled upon an antique yard sale in one of the little squares. I couldn’t resist doing a selfie in the mirror!
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Barb ace
Innovative selfie! Sounds as though you're having a marvelous time!
April 1st, 2025  
Dianne ace
A fun image
April 1st, 2025  
