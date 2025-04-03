Previous
Roussillon by kwind
Roussillon

We saw two more hilltop villages today in Southern France. The first was Gordes which was quite lovely and then Roussillion, where this photo was taken. It's their city hall in the main square. I found it so photogenic!
KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Barb
Very photogenic! I like the color of the building contrasted with the pale green shutters!
April 3rd, 2025  
Carole Sandford
What a lovely building!
April 3rd, 2025  
