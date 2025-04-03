Sign up
Previous
Photo 4598
Roussillon
We saw two more hilltop villages today in Southern France. The first was Gordes which was quite lovely and then Roussillion, where this photo was taken. It's their city hall in the main square. I found it so photogenic!
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
2
3
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
3rd April 2025 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
Very photogenic! I like the color of the building contrasted with the pale green shutters!
April 3rd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
What a lovely building!
April 3rd, 2025
