Previous
Photo 4599
Aix-en-Provence
We woke up this morning and did a walkabout through the beautiful city of Aix-en-Provence. My husband likes to stop frequently and sit down only for a few minutes. I was happy to oblige as he picked such a pretty spot to rest his hip!
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
0
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5033
photos
333
followers
140
following
1260% complete
View this month »
4592
4593
4594
4595
4596
4597
4598
4599
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
4th April 2025 9:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
