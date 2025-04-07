Previous
Grasse by kwind
We saw 3 cities today. The first was Grasse, the perfume capital of France which had pretty pink umbrellas down its main street. We visited the perfume museum but left quickly as it was so smelly in there!!
KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Christine Sztukowski ace
So delightful
April 7th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Oh wow, this is so beautiful
April 7th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow - delightful !
April 7th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
How impressive is that - looks great and makes you wonder how they got them there and how they keep them looking good.. :)
April 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
Superb capture!
April 7th, 2025  
