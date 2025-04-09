Sign up
Previous
Photo 4604
Menton, France
We did a day trip from Nice today the adorable down of Menton which is close to the Italian border. That's my husband leading against the M.
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
9th April 2025 9:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Such a pretty place… I love all the colours, shapes and stairs.
April 9th, 2025
Jo
ace
Very colourful little town
April 9th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice looking place!
April 9th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
What beautiful architecture.
April 9th, 2025
Mags
ace
Great view and great looking hubby too!
April 9th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nice one!
April 9th, 2025
