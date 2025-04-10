Sign up
Previous
Photo 4605
Port of Nice
Today was our last full day in Nice. We explored Castle Hill and looked down at the port of Nice.
10th April 2025
10th Apr 25
2
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5039
photos
333
followers
140
following
1261% complete
View this month »
4598
4599
4600
4601
4602
4603
4604
4605
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
10th April 2025 10:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Karen
ace
What a wonderful viewpoint of this well-frequented port - nice-looking superyacht there as well.
April 10th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
As the song says, "it's so much nicer in Nice!" That's quite some superyacht lurking there.
April 10th, 2025
