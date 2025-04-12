Previous
Annecy by kwind
Photo 4607

Annecy

We spent our day in Annecy cycling around the lake, visiting the Chateau on the hill and then wandered the streets. It really is pretty here. I love all the flowers.
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1262% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
OH WOW
April 12th, 2025  
Krista Marson ace
a wonderful place to be
April 12th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful place to be…
April 12th, 2025  
william wooderson ace
Postcard perfect! What a joyful scene. Fav.
April 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact