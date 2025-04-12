Sign up
Previous
Photo 4607
Annecy
We spent our day in Annecy cycling around the lake, visiting the Chateau on the hill and then wandered the streets. It really is pretty here. I love all the flowers.
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
4
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5041
photos
334
followers
140
following
1262% complete
View this month »
4600
4601
4602
4603
4604
4605
4606
4607
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
12th April 2025 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
OH WOW
April 12th, 2025
Krista Marson
ace
a wonderful place to be
April 12th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful place to be…
April 12th, 2025
william wooderson
ace
Postcard perfect! What a joyful scene. Fav.
April 12th, 2025
