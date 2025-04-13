Previous
Perogues, France by kwind
Photo 4608

Perogues, France

We visited our last hilltop medieval village today on our way to Lyon and it was a showstopper... Perogues. It had HUGE cobblestones, incredibly old buildings with great doors.
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1262% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How fabulous this looks! I lived in a medieval town in Germany with cobblestones, but have never seen such huge ones! Looking forward to your photos.
April 13th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Beautiful place
April 13th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
A lovely place
April 13th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful shot and I love the stones.
April 13th, 2025  
narayani ace
Looks beautiful
April 13th, 2025  
Diane ace
Great shot! Enjoying your photos.
April 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact