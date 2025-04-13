Sign up
Previous
Photo 4608
Perogues, France
We visited our last hilltop medieval village today on our way to Lyon and it was a showstopper... Perogues. It had HUGE cobblestones, incredibly old buildings with great doors.
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
6
5
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
13th April 2025 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
How fabulous this looks! I lived in a medieval town in Germany with cobblestones, but have never seen such huge ones! Looking forward to your photos.
April 13th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Beautiful place
April 13th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
A lovely place
April 13th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful shot and I love the stones.
April 13th, 2025
narayani
ace
Looks beautiful
April 13th, 2025
Diane
ace
Great shot! Enjoying your photos.
April 13th, 2025
