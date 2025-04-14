Previous
Lyon by kwind
Photo 4609

Lyon

My husband took this photo as he went exploring Lyon for 4.5 hours while I laid in the hotel bed feeling like crap!! Here's hoping tomorrow is a better day as we travel via trail to Paris and then home the next day.
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1262% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Marvelous photo! So sorry to hear that you had to spend the day in a hotel bed! 😔 Do hope you are much improved tomorrow!
April 14th, 2025  
Diana ace
You taught your hubby well, a wonderful capture and scene. Sorry that you are not well but hope you will be better tomorow for your last stops.
April 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact