Photo 4609
Photo 4609
Lyon
My husband took this photo as he went exploring Lyon for 4.5 hours while I laid in the hotel bed feeling like crap!! Here's hoping tomorrow is a better day as we travel via trail to Paris and then home the next day.
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
2
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5043
photos
334
followers
140
following
1262% complete
4602
4603
4604
4605
4606
4607
4608
4609
Views
15
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
14th April 2025 12:48pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
Marvelous photo! So sorry to hear that you had to spend the day in a hotel bed! 😔 Do hope you are much improved tomorrow!
April 14th, 2025
Diana
ace
You taught your hubby well, a wonderful capture and scene. Sorry that you are not well but hope you will be better tomorow for your last stops.
April 14th, 2025
