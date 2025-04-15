Sign up
Previous
Photo 4610
Paris
We made it to Paris! I’m feeling better but no where near 100%. We went for a short walkabout and then to bed! We fly home tomorrow.
15th April 2025
15th Apr 25
5
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5044
photos
333
followers
140
following
1263% complete
View this month »
4603
4604
4605
4606
4607
4608
4609
4610
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
15th April 2025 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Glad you are improved and at least managed a little taster of Paris. So sorry you've been poorly. Wishing you better soon and safe travels tomorrow.
April 16th, 2025
Diana
ace
What a great capture and scene. Such a pity you were not well enough to enjoy more. Hope you feel better soon and wish you safe travels back home.
April 16th, 2025
Annie D
ace
beautiful scene - sad you weren't feeling the best :(
April 16th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Lovely shot. I'm glad you were well enough to get out and about for a bit
April 16th, 2025
narayani
ace
I do love Paris. Glad you’re on the mend
April 16th, 2025
