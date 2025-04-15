Previous
Paris by kwind
Paris

We made it to Paris! I’m feeling better but no where near 100%. We went for a short walkabout and then to bed! We fly home tomorrow.
15th April 2025

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Casablanca
Glad you are improved and at least managed a little taster of Paris. So sorry you've been poorly. Wishing you better soon and safe travels tomorrow.
April 16th, 2025  
Diana
What a great capture and scene. Such a pity you were not well enough to enjoy more. Hope you feel better soon and wish you safe travels back home.
April 16th, 2025  
Annie D
beautiful scene - sad you weren't feeling the best :(
April 16th, 2025  
Kathy A
Lovely shot. I'm glad you were well enough to get out and about for a bit
April 16th, 2025  
narayani
I do love Paris. Glad you’re on the mend
April 16th, 2025  
