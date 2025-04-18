Sign up
Photo 4613
Photo 4613
Saint Emillion
Saint Emillion's Collegiate Church cloister was quite stunning! We were grateful for the sunny day!
Here's a little info on the place:
https://www.saint-emilion-tourisme.com/en/explorer/les-incontournables/les-12-monuments/l-eglise-collegiale-et-son-cloitre
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
2
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5047
photos
333
followers
140
following
1263% complete
View this month »
4606
4607
4608
4609
4610
4611
4612
4613
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
27th March 2025 10:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
Beautifully captured!
April 19th, 2025
Karen
ace
Very nice capture - marvellous composition and light.
April 19th, 2025
