Saint Emillion by kwind
Photo 4613

Saint Emillion

Saint Emillion's Collegiate Church cloister was quite stunning! We were grateful for the sunny day!


Here's a little info on the place: https://www.saint-emilion-tourisme.com/en/explorer/les-incontournables/les-12-monuments/l-eglise-collegiale-et-son-cloitre
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1263% complete

Photo Details

Barb ace
Beautifully captured!
April 19th, 2025  
Karen ace
Very nice capture - marvellous composition and light.
April 19th, 2025  
