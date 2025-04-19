Sign up
Photo 4614
Sarlat
These amazing stairs were part of our hotel in Sarlat. We really liked the place! Here's a link to the hotel if you want to check out their photos.
https://lepetitmanoir-hotel.com/en/
We stayed in the "Imperatrice Eugenie" room which had a balcony overlooking the entrance and pool.
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
2
5
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5048
photos
332
followers
140
following
1264% complete
View this month »
4607
4608
4609
4610
4611
4612
4613
4614
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
27th March 2025 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diane
ace
Wonderful staircase! Looks like an amazing place to stay.
April 20th, 2025
Barb
ace
Marvelous! Will check the link when I get a moment!
April 20th, 2025
