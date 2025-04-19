Previous
Sarlat by kwind
Photo 4614

Sarlat

These amazing stairs were part of our hotel in Sarlat. We really liked the place! Here's a link to the hotel if you want to check out their photos.

https://lepetitmanoir-hotel.com/en/

We stayed in the "Imperatrice Eugenie" room which had a balcony overlooking the entrance and pool.
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Diane ace
Wonderful staircase! Looks like an amazing place to stay.
April 20th, 2025  
Barb ace
Marvelous! Will check the link when I get a moment!
April 20th, 2025  
