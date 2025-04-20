Sign up
Photo 4615
Marqueyssac Gardens
This day of our trip was one of my favourites. We visited a couple of chateaus and then the Marqueyssac Gardens. I just loved their elaborately manicured grounds.
20th April 2025
20th Apr 25
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
28th March 2025 12:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Klassen
ace
Looks so lovely. Would have been wonderful to visit.
April 21st, 2025
