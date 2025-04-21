Previous
Knock Knock by kwind
I found this delightful tiny door knocker in Toulouse. I liked everything about it!
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Babs ace
What a neat find.
April 22nd, 2025  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
Wasn't it a great idea back in the day when a door knocker was apart of the door? You didn't have to use your knuckles to knock or use a noisy door bell.
April 22nd, 2025  
