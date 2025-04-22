Previous
Montpellier by kwind
Montpellier

We spent one night in Montpellier and an afternoon wandering the old town area. It was super beautiful!
KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
gloria jones ace
Super capture, composition
April 23rd, 2025  
