Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4618
Carrieres des Lumieres
One of the coolest things we did this trip was visit the Carrieres des Lumieres. We walked inside a HUGE limestone quarry and saw images of Monet and Roussin projected on the walls. It sounds kind of corny but it was a really cool experience.
Check out their website to see videos of the experience...
https://www.carrieres-lumieres.com/en
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5052
photos
332
followers
140
following
1265% complete
View this month »
4611
4612
4613
4614
4615
4616
4617
4618
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
2nd April 2025 10:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close