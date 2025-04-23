Previous
Carrieres des Lumieres

One of the coolest things we did this trip was visit the Carrieres des Lumieres. We walked inside a HUGE limestone quarry and saw images of Monet and Roussin projected on the walls. It sounds kind of corny but it was a really cool experience.

Check out their website to see videos of the experience... https://www.carrieres-lumieres.com/en
