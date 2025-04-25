Previous
Cabin Sunset by kwind
Photo 4620

Cabin Sunset

This is night two at the cabin. It was windy today, but then calmed right down.
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Barb ace
Serene!
April 26th, 2025  
Ian JB ace
A great tranquil evening, love the sunset colours
April 26th, 2025  
*lynn ace
beautifully composed and captured
April 26th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Love the light and perspective.
April 26th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow absolutely gorgeous
April 26th, 2025  
Lois ace
How beautiful!
April 26th, 2025  
