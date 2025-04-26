Sign up
Photo 4621
Wildflowers
Our point is bursting with little pink flowers. Soon there will be blue ones too.
26th April 2025
26th Apr 25
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5055
photos
332
followers
140
following
1266% complete
4614
4615
4616
4617
4618
4619
4620
4621
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
26th April 2025 4:31pm
*lynn
ace
wonderful composition and beautiful flowers
April 27th, 2025
