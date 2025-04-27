Previous
Canada Goose by kwind
Photo 4622

Canada Goose

Can you see the goose?
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, such beautiful surroundings.
April 28th, 2025  
