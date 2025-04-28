Previous
Eagle's Lunch by kwind
Eagle's Lunch

We're back home from the cabin and I spotted a lot of eagles in the air today so I went upstairs to get a better look and sure enough there was an eagle feasting on some kind of carcass. I think it's a deer.
Mags ace
I wonder what it is?!!! Great shot!
April 28th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Yummy dinner
April 28th, 2025  
