Photo 4623
Eagle's Lunch
We're back home from the cabin and I spotted a lot of eagles in the air today so I went upstairs to get a better look and sure enough there was an eagle feasting on some kind of carcass. I think it's a deer.
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Mags
ace
I wonder what it is?!!! Great shot!
April 28th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Yummy dinner
April 28th, 2025
