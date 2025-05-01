Previous
We spent an hour or so in the cute little oceanside town of Martigues. We loved the pastel buildings and colourful wooden boats.
KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Mags
Beautiful and colorful old homes. Nice POV as well.
May 2nd, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre
Great colors to live by!
May 2nd, 2025  
LManning (Laura)
A storybook village.
May 2nd, 2025  
gloria jones
Nice composition...love the buildings' colors
May 2nd, 2025  
