Previous
Photo 4626
Martigues
We spent an hour or so in the cute little oceanside town of Martigues. We loved the pastel buildings and colourful wooden boats.
1st May 2025
1st May 25
4
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5060
photos
332
followers
140
following
1267% complete
View this month »
4619
4620
4621
4622
4623
4624
4625
4626
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
4th April 2025 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Beautiful and colorful old homes. Nice POV as well.
May 2nd, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great colors to live by!
May 2nd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
A storybook village.
May 2nd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Nice composition...love the buildings' colors
May 2nd, 2025
