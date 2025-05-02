Sign up
Previous
Photo 4627
Cathedrale La Major
We had lunch in Marseille and wandered around a bit. We came across this giant church. It was pretty on the outside and inside!
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
3
3
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4620
4621
4622
4623
4624
4625
4626
4627
Views
17
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
4th April 2025 2:32pm
gloria jones
ace
Super pov to see this historical church's wonderful architecture
May 3rd, 2025
*lynn
ace
wow! spectacular
May 3rd, 2025
Ian JB
ace
wow great image, love the leading lines.
May 3rd, 2025
