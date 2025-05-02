Previous
Cathedrale La Major by kwind
Cathedrale La Major

We had lunch in Marseille and wandered around a bit. We came across this giant church. It was pretty on the outside and inside!
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Super pov to see this historical church's wonderful architecture
May 3rd, 2025  
wow! spectacular
May 3rd, 2025  
wow great image, love the leading lines.
May 3rd, 2025  
