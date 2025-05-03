Previous
The Outside by kwind
The Outside

An exterior shot of the church I showed you yesterday.
3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Wow- that is an amazing door!
May 4th, 2025  
narayani ace
Beautiful!
May 4th, 2025  
