Previous
Photo 4633
Splashes
The orcas returned today. They were further out but more active jumping in and out of the water.
8th May 2025
8th May 25
1
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5067
photos
332
followers
140
following
1269% complete
View this month »
4626
4627
4628
4629
4630
4631
4632
4633
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
8th May 2025 6:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous layers...great timing and capture of the splash of water
May 9th, 2025
