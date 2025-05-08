Previous
Splashes by kwind
Photo 4633

Splashes

The orcas returned today. They were further out but more active jumping in and out of the water.
8th May 2025 8th May 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1269% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Fabulous layers...great timing and capture of the splash of water
May 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact