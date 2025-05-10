Sign up
Previous
Photo 4634
Canyon View
My daughter and I went for a hike today. We crossed over a bridge and this was our view. It’s called the Canyon view Trail!
10th May 2025
10th May 25
5
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5068
photos
332
followers
140
following
1269% complete
View this month »
4627
4628
4629
4630
4631
4632
4633
4634
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
10th May 2025 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
May 10th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Nice capture of this scenic view
May 11th, 2025
narayani
ace
Beautiful landscape
May 11th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful landscape
May 11th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Things are really greening up. How lovely.
May 11th, 2025
